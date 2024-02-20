Wells Fargo & Company Trims Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Target Price to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $432.74.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $360.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.29. The company has a market cap of $101.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.