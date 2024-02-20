West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WST. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WST

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $362.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.20. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12 month low of $303.79 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Insider Activity at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,420,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,961,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $690,530,000 after buying an additional 369,792 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,738,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.