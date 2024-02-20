Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.
Western Capital Resources Price Performance
Shares of WCRS remained flat at $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Western Capital Resources has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $5.06.
About Western Capital Resources
