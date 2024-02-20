Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of WCRS remained flat at $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. Western Capital Resources has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company operates through Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Manufacturing, and Consumer Finance segments. The Cellular Retail segment operates as an authorized retailer for Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and serving as a payment center for customers.

