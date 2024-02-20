Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) PT Raised to $13.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Westrock Coffee stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53. Westrock Coffee has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $960.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $370,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 426.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 36,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 733,081 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Westrock Coffee by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

