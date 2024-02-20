White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Down to $1,809.67

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,809.67, but opened at $1,730.89. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,730.89, with a volume of 812 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,562.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,532.98. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.40.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $27.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.