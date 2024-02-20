WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

WidePoint stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.86.

Institutional Trading of WidePoint

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WidePoint by 121.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

