WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 16,088 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in N-able were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of N-able by 28.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after buying an additional 420,082 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 221.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of N-able by 138.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.
NABL opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 0.38.
N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.
