WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 16,088 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in N-able were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of N-able by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of N-able by 28.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,532,000 after buying an additional 420,082 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of N-able by 221.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 73,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 50,948 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of N-able by 138.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 31,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able Price Performance

NABL opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 121.01 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NABL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on N-able

N-able Company Profile

(Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NABL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.