WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in RadNet by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 1,170,999 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RadNet by 232.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 993,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,424,000 after buying an additional 694,744 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,477,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,503,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RDNT stock opened at $38.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.60. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

