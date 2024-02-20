WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 19,860 PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PetIQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,510,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PetIQ by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,449,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,283,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,466,000 after acquiring an additional 28,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PetIQ by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,051,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after acquiring an additional 700,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetIQ by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 759,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ opened at $18.84 on Tuesday. PetIQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.46 million, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PETQ. TheStreet raised shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

