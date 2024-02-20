WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,565 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 32.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Snowflake by 78.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after acquiring an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $230.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $237.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,478,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $19,788,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,174,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,172 shares of company stock valued at $127,356,430 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

