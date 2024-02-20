WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $261.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.87 and a 200-day moving average of $215.34. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $292.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $5,454,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $5,454,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,705,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,493,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $2,600,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,981 shares of company stock worth $44,610,188. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

About Arista Networks

Free Report

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

