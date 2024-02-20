WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,439 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,137,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 866,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $949,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley bought 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at $949,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,615.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,379 shares of company stock worth $66,323 over the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

Shares of TRST opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

