WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,106 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4,347.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 464.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $54.05.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

