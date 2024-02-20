WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,760 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 0.1 %

Carter’s stock opened at $81.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.65 and a 12-month high of $82.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average is $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRI

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.