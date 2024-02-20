WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 29,101 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

