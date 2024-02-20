WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,812 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 301.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter worth $53,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $547,520.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $104,717.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953. 30.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS opened at $100.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.38 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.44 and its 200 day moving average is $100.51. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.07.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

