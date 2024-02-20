Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Blue Ocean Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 51.6% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,176,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 400,639 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 18.6% in the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 475,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,025,000 after buying an additional 74,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Company Profile

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

