Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,384 Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,384 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,191,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 149,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,868,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,953,000 after purchasing an additional 487,338 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,124,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after acquiring an additional 149,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 400.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,959,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169,086 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth $61,481,000.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $33.63 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

