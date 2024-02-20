Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 17,745 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,314,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,181 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,105,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,056,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 694,500 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $45.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.02.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

