Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WWW opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -10.13%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 62,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

