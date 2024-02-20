Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 653.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Woodward by 41.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward in the second quarter worth $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $23,812,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Woodward stock opened at $137.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $88.30 and a one year high of $150.00.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Woodward

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.