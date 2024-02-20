Worldcoin (WLD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $889.91 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 145.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $889.91 million and approximately $1.19 billion worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $6.77 or 0.00012820 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,419,828 tokens. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 131,348,583.418993 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 6.92729126 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $1,574,872,440.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

