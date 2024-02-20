Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,020 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NYSE:WH opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.
About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.
