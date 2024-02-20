Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $14.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XHR. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $750,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.41. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

