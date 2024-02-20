Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 8.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.96. 276,926 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 702,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZLAB. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $119,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joshua L. Smiley bought 4,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 8,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $218,885.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,605,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,397,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 216,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 115,885 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,708,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 966,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,811,000 after acquiring an additional 250,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

