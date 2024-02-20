Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Trading Down 8.1%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.89 and last traded at $18.96. 276,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 702,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $82.47 to $73.34 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.19.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $119,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,757.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rafael Amado sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $509,246.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Zai Lab by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 1,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

