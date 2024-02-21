10,770 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 408.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 201.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 14,073 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $301,302.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,062.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,523 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $86,751.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,570 shares in the company, valued at $739,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,006 shares of company stock worth $1,183,312. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $30.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.44.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

