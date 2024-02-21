11,469 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Twilio by 68.3% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Twilio from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.89.

Twilio Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:TWLO opened at $56.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $78.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $104,824.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,291.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,024,240 shares of company stock worth $4,554,507 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Stories

