11,582 Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 39.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Ambarella by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Ambarella by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Stock Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $54.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.35. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.59 and a 52 week high of $95.74.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,189. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMBA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.