11,670 Shares in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $368,711,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $78.70.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $349.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.87%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

