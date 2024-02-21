11,849 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61.
GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC
GE HealthCare Technologies Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GE HealthCare Technologies
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Applied Materials stock is Ray Dalio’s favorite in this new cycle
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Bears covered shorts on this ETF, 3 stocks to pop on the shift
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Twilio: 4 compelling reasons to buy the dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.