1,188,377 Shares in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Acquired by QVIDTVM Management LLC

QVIDTVM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,188,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Singular Genomics Systems accounts for 0.4% of QVIDTVM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at $39,000. 55.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Singular Genomics Systems stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,095. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 12.77 and a current ratio of 13.64. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $2.37.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $0.95 to $0.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

