1,200 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $366.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.60. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.36 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.01, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.05.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

