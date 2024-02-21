14,641 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,147,000 after buying an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,875 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,527,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,015,000 after purchasing an additional 812,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $63,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $65.48 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.69.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

