1623 Capital LLC Has $6.07 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

1623 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 2.6% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.42.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE MCO traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $373.76. The company had a trading volume of 466,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,748. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $407.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

