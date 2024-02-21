1,690 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Purchased by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSM. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

