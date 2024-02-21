203,283 Shares in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 203,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZVRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ZVRA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,720. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

