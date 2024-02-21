21,300 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.03. 3,819,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,447,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.52.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.91%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

