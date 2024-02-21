23,485 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

VB stock opened at $214.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.