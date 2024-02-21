25,175 Shares in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,366,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 217,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 648,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 75,763 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 64,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,001 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of LDP stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

