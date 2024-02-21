268,437 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 268,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,945,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 13.8% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,423,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 163,932 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 10,196 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.74. 1,147,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,097. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $154.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. The firm has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

