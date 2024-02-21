2,725 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.92 and a 52 week high of $171.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TTWO
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,748 shares of company stock worth $5,007,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Take-Two Interactive Software
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.