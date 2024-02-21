2,725 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.92 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,748 shares of company stock worth $5,007,280 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

