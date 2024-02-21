3,000 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.94. The company had a trading volume of 119,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,121. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $515.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.23 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.90.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

