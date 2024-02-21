359,831 Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Rackspace Technology Stock Down 3.0 %
RXT stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.
Get Our Latest Analysis on RXT
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rackspace Technology
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Range-bound Home Depot stock still is, lower prices ahead
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Spotify sounding better to analysts as company tunes into profits
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.