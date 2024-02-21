359,831 Shares in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 359,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,665,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 54.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 33.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,285 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXT stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total value of $226,315.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 110,502 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $143,652.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,675,869 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,629.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 383,812 shares of company stock valued at $549,675. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.40 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

