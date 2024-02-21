3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Reduced by Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,959 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $6,550,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 312,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after acquiring an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 28,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.7% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 12.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.09. 1,568,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,262. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -47.82%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

