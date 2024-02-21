482,585 Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 482,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,460,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Janus Henderson Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 13,974,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,821,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,157,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,305,000 after buying an additional 235,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,562,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,834,000 after buying an additional 767,027 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CLSA raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JHG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.80. 32,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,286. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.