5,000 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Bought by Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in APA by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 535,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 103,689 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after purchasing an additional 167,934 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in APA by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 94,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in APA by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 182,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.28.

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 569,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. APA Co. has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

