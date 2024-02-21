5,329 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CPB opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.26. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 8.55%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 55.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,238 shares in the company, valued at $630,885.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

