56,361 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Bought by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.67.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

