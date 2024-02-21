63,100 Shares in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. 25.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.25. Ultralife Co. has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $78,831.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,210,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,888,483.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

